Abigail Abrefi Antwi, a former Wesley Girls' High School student, received accolades at the University of Professional Studies, Accra's graduation ceremony on October 17, 2023.

Abigail was honoured with the titles of Best Graduating Student in UPSA Law School and Best Student in Public Law.

Expressing her gratitude on social media, she credited her achievements to God's grace and shared videos of the award presentations and her celebratory dance.

Abigail Abrefi Antwi receiving her awards during the graduation ceremony Photo credit: @aaabrefi Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

Abigail's success inspires students, showcasing the rewards of hard work and dedication in the academic arena.

Netizens celebrate with Abigail on her achievements

The post on social media about her remarkable achievements got many congratulating her.

Read some of the well wishes below:

@AngiePosh5 said:

Awww congratulations I tap into this Grace wai❤️

@Mr_AddaeKusi wrote:

Abigail sweeping awards left, righ, center in 2023. Congratulations . This is massive!!!

@_obedobey said:

Congrats I have a case, can you come over

@icey_lance wrote:

These two erhnnn

@iamprincenathan asked:

Why are they wrapping big books? Where is the money?

@I_Am_Winter inquired:

They didn’t give money, they gave only books?

Family Of Graduate Storm Ceremony With Mortar And Pestle, Pound Fufu At Event

Meanwhile, at UPSA's recent graduation, a family's unique celebration stole the spotlight.

Supporting their graduate, they pounded fufu, a Ghanaian staple, using a mortar and pestle at the ceremony.

Their heartwarming gesture highlighted African traditions of communal joy and support.

Source: YEN.com.gh