A young Ghanaian boy who sat for the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) had sterling grades after the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) released the results.

The young boy is called Christian Mondjro and attended Anglican Senior High School at Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The General Science student scored As in all eight subjects. His electives include biology, chemistry, physics and elective mathematics.

He also scored As in his core subjects, which are English, social studies, integrated science and core mathematics. The result was shared by @misscalltartis3 on X, formerly Twitter.

Tyrone Marghuy Blows WASSCE

Meanwhile, Tyrone Marghuy, initially denied admission to Achimota School due to his dreadlocks, has excelled in the 2023 WASSCE, scoring straight As in all eight subjects.

The student read General Science and achieved a remarkable feat despite the challenges he faced in his early days at the school.

WAEC releases 2023 WASSCE results

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that WAEC has released the provisional 2023 WASCCE results.

However, the examination body blocked the results of 4,878 candidates who failed to return learning support materials provided by their schools.

Also, 235 schools had results of students withheld over AI answers detected during the marking of the scripts.

GES indicated that all affected candidates should contact their respective schools for resolution.

