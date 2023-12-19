Amoateng Acheampong: Prempeh NSMQ Star Bags 8As In WASSCE, Ghanaians Commend Him
- Amoateng Acheampong, a contestant for Prempeh College in the National Science and Maths Quiz(NSMQ), has excelled in the 2023 WASSCE
- Amoateng, who studied General Science, bagged eight As
- Netizens who thronged the comment section of the post have congratulated him on his achievement
PAY ATTENTION: We Need your Opinion! What do You Think about this Website? Take 5-min Poll and Make YEN Better Now.
Amoateng Acheampong, one of Prempeh College's contestants during the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), has received loads of congratulatory messages after his 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) result slip hit the internet.
The intelligent young man, who read General Science, bagged As in all the eight subjects he wrote.
News of Amoateng's academic exploits was made known on the Facebook page of Prempeh College on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.
The post also had results slips of other students and proceeded to commend Amoateng for excelling in the exams.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
At the time of writing the report, the post had raked in over 500 likes and 70 comments.
Ghanaians congratulate Amoateng Acheampong
Netizens who thronged the post's comments section congratulated Amoateng for excelling in the exams.
Kwadwo Akosah reacted:
Please let’s celebrate like Ghanaians and embrace everyone who worked and excelled along lines of excellence! Forward Ever!
Nana Kwame indicated:
They should all go to Medical School. We are ready to sponsor them
Joseph Quajo Antwi Boamah wrote:
Congratulations to them
Ewusi Nsppd Robert wrote:
Sometimes do will to hide their names and Index numbers . THATS THEIR PRIVACY. Please
Mohammed Anass Abubakar
This is soo gorgeous. Go higher
Eric Goloe added:
Congratulations guys
Acherensua SHS old boy bags 6AS, begs for support to study law
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Emmanuel Effah Odei, an intelligent old student of Acherensua Senior High School, has appealed for assistance in order for him to be able to attain tertiary education.
The 19-year-old, who studied General Arts in school, excelled in the 2022 WASCE as he bagged As in six subjects, B in one subject and C in another subject.
Despite Emmanuel's impressive performance, his quest to enter the University of Ghana to study law has been hampered by a lack of funding.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh