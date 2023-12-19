Amoateng Acheampong, a contestant for Prempeh College in the National Science and Maths Quiz(NSMQ), has excelled in the 2023 WASSCE

Amoateng, who studied General Science, bagged eight As

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the post have congratulated him on his achievement

Amoateng Acheampong, one of Prempeh College's contestants during the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), has received loads of congratulatory messages after his 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) result slip hit the internet.

The intelligent young man, who read General Science, bagged As in all the eight subjects he wrote.

News of Amoateng's academic exploits was made known on the Facebook page of Prempeh College on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

The post also had results slips of other students and proceeded to commend Amoateng for excelling in the exams.

At the time of writing the report, the post had raked in over 500 likes and 70 comments.

Ghanaians congratulate Amoateng Acheampong

Netizens who thronged the post's comments section congratulated Amoateng for excelling in the exams.

Kwadwo Akosah reacted:

Please let’s celebrate like Ghanaians and embrace everyone who worked and excelled along lines of excellence! Forward Ever!

Nana Kwame indicated:

They should all go to Medical School. We are ready to sponsor them

Joseph Quajo Antwi Boamah wrote:

Congratulations to them

Ewusi Nsppd Robert wrote:

Sometimes do will to hide their names and Index numbers . THATS THEIR PRIVACY. Please

Mohammed Anass Abubakar

This is soo gorgeous. Go higher

Eric Goloe added:

Congratulations guys

