Anafo Isaac Atoeyene, a Zebilla Senior High Technical alumnus, bagged all As in the 2023 WASSCE

In a post on social media, Edward Acquah-Baidoo lauded the accomplishments of Atoeyene and the Free SHS programme

Netizens have since been posting diverse reactions, with many celebrating the achievement of the genius

On Tuesday, December 19, Anafo Isaac Atoeyene's 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results emerged on social media.

The Zebilla Senior High Technical alumnus earned straight As in all his subjects following the release of this year's results by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

Zebilla Senior High prodigy Isaac Atoeyene earns 8As in 2023 WASSCE. Photo credit: Jasmin Merdan/@AcquahEfkab (X).

In a post on X (Twitter), Edward Acquah-Baidoo lauded the accomplishments of Atoeyene and the Free SHS programme implemented by President Nana Akufo-Addo's government.

"Until the inception of Free SHS, you could only hear 8As (WASSCE) from Presec, Achimota, WeyGeyHey, Holy Child, Adisadel, Augustines, Mfantsepim, Owass, Pope Johns and a few others.

''Today, students from Zebilla Senior High/Technical and some unknown schools quickly get 8As. Kudos, Isaac," he captioned the post on X.

Folks react to the post of Edward Acquah-Baidoo

Reactions trailed the post made by Edward Acquah-Baidoo on X, where netizens praised Anafo Isaac Atoeyene. Some also posted diverse remarks.

@MuhammadNtim commented:

Thank you, NANABAWUMIA and the NPP government.

@GHDeservesBest indicated:

Wow! I'm highly impressed. Congratulations, Isaac Anafo.

@IsaacTw27221861 said:

We have 8As from almost every school because the exams are no longer competitive and challenging. It's a shame we are jeopardizing our future generations with unhealthy politics.

@aboagye_Enok indicated:

Wassce mu Kudus.

@ricky_halem commented:

Nice one.

@Godsown87056227 posted:

Thanks to Nana Addo and DMV. It's possible!

