Abu Safianu Faizatu Mbo, one of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) contestants for St Louis Senior High School, has earned excellent results in the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

In a post on Facebook, spotted by YEN.com.gh, online user Saaka Yakubu Issah congratulated the academic whiz-kid.

Issah seemed awestruck when he posted the impressive results of Faizatu Mbo on his social media feed.

''Faizatu Safianu, who Stars for Saint Louis SHS in the NSMQ 2023, had 8As in the recently released WASSCE results. Congratulations. Let's celebrate a talent,'' he captioned the post on Facebook.

Less than 100 people had reacted, and two online users had left comments at the time of this publication.

How peeps commended Faizatu Safianu

YEN.com.gh captured the remarks here.

Yussif Zilmafaaya said:

Congratulations.

Fusheini Abdul Malik commented:

Congratulations to you, my dear.

