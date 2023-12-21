When Ennisson Ellis Kwesi Kwansah enrolled at PRESEC Legon, he worked hard towards achieving straight As in WASSCE

In 2023, however, the young man has bagged 6As in six subjects approved by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC)

His impressive result slip emerged on social media on Monday, December 18, and folks reacted

Ennisson Ellis Kwesi Kwansah dreamt of passing the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), and his quest has materialised.

He completed the Presbyterian Boys' Secondary School (PRESEC Legon) with 6As in six papers he wrote for the West African Examinations Council (WAEC). He earned a B3 in Economics and a B2 in Elective Mathematics.

WASSCE results of PRESEC boy Ennisson Kwansah emerge. Photo credit: Jasmin Merdan/@anonymous6686 (X).

Source: Twitter

In a post on X, the user @anonymous6686 posted the result slip of Kwansah on his feed.

''Presec never Dey disappoint my kiddy bro spoil there,'' he accompanied the post with the caption.

See the post below:

Peeps commend Ennisson Ellis Kwesi Kwansah

Reactions followed the post by @anonymous6686. YEN.com.gh captured them here.

@gapingthrottle indicated:

I know am, he force pass.

@the_menschy said:

People will see this and still say core maths is harder.

WASSCE results of NSMQ star Zuweira Baba Mohammed

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Zuweira Baba Mohammed, a former National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) contestant, excelled in the 2017 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Besides capturing the hearts of Ghanaians with her impressive performance in the intense contest, she bagged commendable grades in the exams.

The Tamale Senior High School alumna earned 6As when the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) released her results.

KOD Offers Achimota star Tyrone GH¢3k worth of Xmas shopping

Also, YEN.com.gh reported that media personality KOD offered GH¢3,000.00 worth of Christmas shopping to Rastafarian Tyrone Iras Marhguy.

It comes after Ghanaian Reggae/Dancehall musician Stonebwoy promised to gift the prodigy tickets to his upcoming BHIM concert, scheduled for Friday, December 22.

Marhguy has again come under the spotlight due to his stellar performance in the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh