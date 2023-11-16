The CEO of Pizzaman Chickenman has inspired graduates of KNUST as he opened up on how his food business began

Nana Boakye, in a speech at the graduating ceremony of KNUST, said he birthed the idea to set up the business when he was in school

He also opened up on how he did not allow the lack of logistics to kill his dream of setting up his business

The founder and chief executive officer of Pizzaman Chickenman, Christian Nana Boakye, has inspired the youth after he recounted the humble beginning of his food business.

Speaking on day four of the 57th Congregation of KNUST organized for the College of Science, the young entrepreneur, in an address to graduates at the ceremony, stressed the need for them to consider setting up their own ventures.

Pizzaman CEO reveals why he started his food business at a hostel Photo credit: Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology/Facebook @pizzamanchickenman/Instagram

Source: UGC

Parts of his speech which was shared by Voice of KNUST on Facebook had Nana Boakye using himself as an example where he said that the idea to start his food business was birthed in 2018.

He said despite the numerous challenges, he and his team, persevered in their ambition to get the food business started.

"We started this business in our hostel back in KNUST. At the start, we used our study table because we couldn't afford a kitchen table in 2018.

Our first packaging material was an A4 sheet, and we applied Pythagoras' theorem to do that”, the post read.

He charged the graduates to develop an entrepreneurial mindset as they enter the world of work.

Lady gets scammed as she tries buying from Pizzaman

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman claimed to have fallen victim to a scam orchestrated by someone posing as Pizzaman Chickenman.

The woman, said she wanted to place a GH¢500 order alleged that she was tricked into transferring GH¢9,500 through a mobile money prompt sent to her.

Upon reporting the incident to the Osu Police Station, she discovered that similar cases had been reported before.

The victim, reaching out to the company, expects them to shoulder responsibility and prevent others from facing similar predicaments.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh