A former student of Huni Valley Senior High School, Stephen Eshun, scored 6A and 2 Bs in 2023 WASSCE

Stephen dreams of studying law and becoming a lawyer, but that may not be possible if he does not get financial support for his tertiary education

The former Hunivass student believes he would make an excellent lawyer, but that is hinged on financial assistance

Stephen Eshun, a former Huni Valley Senior High School student in the Western region, may not achieve his dream of becoming a lawyer if he does not get financial help.

The boy who lives in Takoradi scored 6A and two Bs in the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) organised by the West African Examination Council (WAEC).

He said: “I want to read Law. I need financial support to further my education in a tertiary institution.”

Stephen did not state a specific university he would like to attend, but he said he would like financial help to continue his education.

Two Siblings Who Performed Well In WASSCE Need Financial Help To Further Education

In a related development, Simon Kweitsu Tetteh and Edmund Kofi Tetteh, brilliant brothers who excelled in separate years of WASSCE, face financial constraints hindering their educational pursuits.

Despite Simon's outstanding performance in 2021 (4As, 3Bs, 1C) and Edmund's remarkable 2023 WASSCE results (8As), their dreams are at risk due to limited funds.

Their hardworking parents, a mechanic and a seamstress, earnestly seek assistance to overcome these financial challenges and ensure the brothers' continued education.

Bicycle Repairer's Son With 8As Can't Further His Education Due To Unavailability Of Funds

Despite scoring 8As in the 2023 WASSCE, Daniel Rouamba's education is at risk due to financial challenges.

After facing hardships, including losing his mother, a scholarship from Tullow Oil supported his high school education.

Now, he confronts the threat of truncation again without financial assistance.

