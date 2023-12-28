Isaac Nana Agyemang Opambour faced challenges during his first WASSCE attempt due to his mother's illness, resulting in poor grades

Despite a benefactor's promise, Isaac couldn't pass the Nov/Dec exams, and the supporter's demise left him without assistance

With improved results of 4As and 4Bs on his second attempt, Isaac now pleads for support to pursue a university education

Isaac Nana Agyemang Opambour attended the Ghanaian German Senior High School located in Denchemuoso in the Ashanti region.

He wrote the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) on two different occasions to get good results that can help him further his education.

Isaac narrated that he did not make good grades on his first attempt because his mother was not well during the exams, which took a toll on him.

A collage of Isaac and his 2023 WASSCE results from Ghanaian German SHS Photo source: UGC

Source: UGC

“My mom fell sick when I was about to complete my first WASSCE due to that it affected me so I couldn’t get the proper results.”

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

His father also neglected him and his siblings in the same year, and his stepdad also separated from his mother. Isaac said things got tougher since all their breadwinners abandoned them.

A man promised to see him through school, and he retook and passed the exams. Unfortunately, he did not pass the Nov/Dec exams he wrote.

Isaac said his benefactor got involved in an accident and died, meaning he would have nobody to help him even after writing the exams.

On his second attempt, where he scored 4As and 4Bs, Isaac has nobody to help him further his education. He is pleading that benevolent people come to his aid so he can go to the university.

Two Siblings Who Performed Well In WASSCE Need Financial Help To Further Education

In a related development, Simon Kweitsu Tetteh and Edmund Kofi Tetteh, brilliant brothers who excelled in separate years of WASSCE, face financial constraints hindering their educational pursuits.

Despite Simon's outstanding performance in 2021 (4As, 3Bs, 1C) and Edmund's remarkable 2023 WASSCE results (8As), their dreams are at risk due to limited funds.

Their hardworking parents, a mechanic and a seamstress, earnestly seek assistance to overcome these financial challenges and ensure the brothers' continued education.

Bicycle Repairer's Son With 8As Can't Further His Education Due To Unavailability Of Funds

Despite scoring 8As in the 2023 WASSCE, Daniel Rouamba's education is at risk due to financial challenges.

After facing hardships, including losing his mother, a scholarship from Tullow Oil supported his high school education.

Now, he confronts the threat of truncation again without financial assistance.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh