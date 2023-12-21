Daniel Rouamba, from Agona Nkwanta, faced financial struggles in his education, losing his mother and nearly dropping out in class 6 due to non-payment of fees

A tuition-free scholarship from the school proprietor and later support from Tullow Oil enabled him to excel at Adisadel College

Despite scoring 8As in the 2023 WASSCE, financial constraints threaten Daniel's pursuit of higher education, prompting a plea for assistance

Daniel Rouamba, a young Ghanaian from Agona Nkwanta in the Western Region, faces a possible truncation of his education due to financial challenges even though he scored 8As in the 2023 WASSCE.

One of his basic school teachers, Stephen Essilfie, recounted that Daniel lost his mother, the family's primary breadwinner, while in class 5. He only had his father, a bicycle repairer, to cater to him.

He nearly withdrew from basic school in his sixth year because his father could no longer afford the fees.

Daniel Rouamba attended Adisadel College on a Tullow Oil schorlarship and scored 8A's in the 2023 WASSCE

"The proprietor of the school gave him a tuition free scholarship since he was our best student and couldn't afford to lose him to any other school because of a mere GH¢90."

Daniel's perseverance and dedication manifested in his BECE results, achieving an aggregate of 6. His educational aspirations faced another hurdle, but a scholarship from Tullow Oil provided essential financial support, enabling him to attend Adisadel College during his Senior High School years.

However, Daniel faces a new challenge: financial constraints, which will hinder his education if he does not get help.

Two Siblings Who Performed Well In WASSCE Need Financial Help To Further Education

In a related development, Simon Kweitsu Tetteh and Edmund Kofi Tetteh, brilliant brothers who excelled in separate years of WASSCE, face financial constraints hindering their educational pursuits.

Despite Simon's outstanding performance in 2021 (4As, 3Bs, 1C) and Edmund's remarkable 2023 results (8As), their dreams are at risk due to limited funds.

Their hardworking parents, a mechanic and a seamstress, earnestly seek assistance to overcome these financial challenges and ensure the brothers' continued education.

Excellent Results Of Ghanaian Students with Straight 8As In WASSCE Pop-Up

Meanwhile, Christian Mondjro, a General Science student at Anglican SHS in Kumasi, Ghana, achieved exceptional results in the 2023 WASSCE, securing As in all eight subjects.

The young Ghanaian prodigy's success is noteworthy as he excelled in core subjects—English, social studies, integrated science, and core mathematics.

Christian's sterling performance positions him as a standout achiever in the recent WAEC results release.

