A video of an SHS graduate's reaction after checking her WASSCE results has gone viral

The girl was so delighted and thanked God that she got three As in the WASSCE

Oozing with excitement, she urged the internet café operator to print out her results slip for her

A Ghanaian girl was overcome with emotion after realizing she excelled in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The video which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok page of @lightermangh captured the girl apparently at an internet café shouting and jumping with joy not minding the fact that her action had grabbed the attention of people near her.

Her joy was premised on the grounds she clocked As in three subjects and had good grades in other six subjects.

Obviously excited, the girl lifted up her hands as a show of gratitude and thanked God for her success after which she urged the internet café operator to print out the results slip immediately.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 1000 likes and 5000 likes.

Ghanaian girl gets 8As in WASSCE

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian boy who sat for the 2023 WASSCE had sterling grades after the WAEC released the results.

The young boy is called Christian Mondjro and attended Anglican Senior High School at Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

He also scored As in his core subjects, which are English, social studies, integrated science and core mathematics.

Brilliant University Practice SHS student bags 8As

In a related development, an intelligent Ghanaian boy has earned plaudits on social media after his West African Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) surfaced online.

Collins Awortwe, a graduate of University Practice Senior High School put smiles on the faces of his family and loved ones after he scored 8As in the 2022 WASSCE.

He got As in Physics, Biology, Chemistry, Elective and Core Mathematics, Integrated Science, Social Studies, and English Language.

The result of this brilliant young man was posted on Facebook by Lo Rd with the caption “Congratulations to ma boy”.

