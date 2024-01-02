An SHS graduate did not hide his displeasure after KNUST refused him admission

This came to bear after he reached out to the Voice Of KNUST hoping to find answers to his situation

Many people also shared their grievances regarding the admission list released by KNUST

An SHS graduate has triggered reactions online after he expressed disappointment over his inability to gain admission to study at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The grievance of the unnamed graduate was disclosed by Voice Of KNUST, the unofficial mouthpiece of the university in a post on X.

It shared a screenshot of a message it received from the SHS graduate who was trying to find out why he was denied admission by KNUST despite getting aggregate 12 in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

"Why no admission with this agg,” the message of the disgruntled SHS graduate reads.

The page further revealed that following the release of the KNUST admissions list majority of the messages it had received were not encouraging.

"About 90% of the messages we have received this morning are very emotional".

At the time of writing the report, the post by Voice Of KNUST had got over 100,000 page views and 127 comments.

Ghanaians react to the admission saga of KNUST

Many people who thronged the comment section of the post also shared their concerns regarding the admissions list released by KNUST.

@ry_anom commented:

Most people get 8As so if you get 12 dier forget admissions

@Mr_Nuamah_AiSA added:

There are admission dynamics. The fact that someone had 12 and doesn't get admission isn't a sign of mischief in the admission process. KNUST has always been competitive.

@FelixAs08650104 indicated:

Imagine if someone who chose Land Economy as his first choice had aggregate 13 but you chose it as your fourth choice with aggregate 10.

Boy gains admission to KNUST needs support

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Wilberforce Osei Darko is a former Nkawie Senior High/Technical School student seeks financial support to further his education.

He had 6As and 2Bs in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) as a General Science student.

However, Wilberforce's mother, the sole provider for the family, cannot pay the admission fees and was hence appealing for support.

