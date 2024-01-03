An SHS graduate is appealing for financial support in order to pursue tertiary education

The girl who excelled in the 2023 WASSCE has gained admission to study at the University of Ghana but money for her fees has become a problem

Many people who reacted to the post called on benevolent individuals and groups to come to her aid

The desire of an intelligent girl to further her education at the tertiary level now hangs on a thread because of financial constraints.

The SHS graduate who was a Business student passed the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) with distinction as she got A in all the subjects.

Due to her academic exploits, she has been offered admission to study Bachelor of Science in Administration at the University Of Ghana, however, money to pay her school fees has now become a stumbling block.

Her school fees for the 2023/2024 academic year is GH¢2,335 and she must pay thirty percent of that amount within the next two weeks as a sign of commitment and acceptance of her admission to the university.

A Ghanaian nurse and philanthropist, Wendy Boatemaa Ofori who shared the WASSCE result slip and the admission letter of the girl on Facebook appealed to individuals and groups to support the girl so her dream of furthering her education will become a reality.

"Like we always do, we will secure her admission first and then try to get her enrolled on a scholarship. I pray we come through for her just as we’ve done for others previously . Her fees is 2,335gh.. I was about going to bed but decided to take a step of faith and make a post for her. Kindly join me and let’s help her. 0246006096 Wendy Boatemaa Ofori," her post read in part.

At the time of writing the report, the post had generated over 145 likes and 23 comments.

Ghanaians express willingness to support

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the post expressed willingness to support the girl on her quest to attend the University of Ghana.

Victor Elorm Morgah indicated:

Tell her she has a free laptop and mentorship from rep3lla

Nana Agyei Yankyera-Okyere stated:

I will support with Ghc 500

McBilly Yaw Graham replied:

With UG. She needs to enter after I can help her apply for some of the scholarships on campus. They're very good scholarships on campus...

