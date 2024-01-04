An SHS graduate is not happy despite gaining admission to study at the University of Ghana

In a post on social media, the boy revealed that he was given his third choice programme

He lamented that the programme he got were meant to be offered to applicants who bagged between aggregate 20 and 24

Following the release of the 2023/2024 undergraduate admission list by the University of Ghana, an SHS graduate has taking to social media to express disappointment regarding the programme he was offered.

In a post on X, the boy who seemed less enthused about being offered admission to study at the premier university said he bagged aggregate 11 in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination.

Boy laments after getting third choice

With this, he wondered why he was offered his third choice programme particularly considering that the cut-off point for the programme he given ranges between aggregate 20 and 24.

"I had 11 and had my third programme how come a course meant for people with grade 20 and 24.Wey country this," his post read

He made this disclosure in reaction to a post by Voice of Legon clarifying that applicants who had D7 in any of the core subjects were not qualified for admission to the university.

Ghanaians react to the release of the university of Ghana admissions list

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the post by the Voice of Legon also shared their concerns pertaining to the admission list released by the university.

@Debanks223 asked:

Is there any second batch cause my sister didn’t even had C4 baa hasn’t getting admission

@famous_adolph replied:

I had 5 B3 , 2 C’s and 1 A . I haven’t received any message yet . Tech bell me but dem give me fee paying

@M3NSA commented:

I had 11 so how come I haven't still received admission yet?I didn't get D7 too

