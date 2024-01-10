The girl who used the word affirmative repeatedly during an interview is trending once again

This comes as she opened up on her BECE result in another interview that has gone viral

Netizens who reacted to the video urged her not to be bothered about her inability to get grade one in certain subjects

A Ghanaian girl who became an internet sensation after she repeatedly used the word affirmative in an interview has grabbed headlines once again.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @mc_nanaday, the JHS graduate who sat for the 2023 BECE in another interview admitted that the result she got was not what she hoped for.

Girl who spoke big English opens up on her BECE result Photo credit: @mc_nanaday/TikTok @Pulse Ghana/YouTube

Source: UGC

Quizzed whether she got grade 1 in English Language, the well-spoken girl who had trimmed her hair in readiness for Senior High School answered no.

Although she remained hesitant about disclosing her actual grade in that subject, she confirmed that she did get bag grade 1 as anticipated.

She futher added she was also unable to get grade 1 in the Ghanaian Language and Culture paper as well.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 9000 likes and 180 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who reacted to the video urged the girl not to bothered over the fact she was unable to get grade 1 in English Language.

jkinaata commented:

Maybe she’s better in English than the one who marked her paper so it confused the person

Desmond Dela reacted:

You can be very good in English and still get a B

Hes_Joe indicated:

In any job interview, she will be easily picked. Her comm skills is impeccable

Mhocesjnr reacted:

We learn English to be able to speak and that proves it so allow her to

goodnessinaction1 added:

It's ok! it's part of life!! she will surely do well in SHS and the university

Girl computes BECE result with calculator

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian girl opted to use a calculator to compute her BECE result.

The video on the X page of @sergio_de_ennin, showed the young girl standing in an open place computing the grades she had.

Unaware that she was being recorded, the JHS graduate looked very serious as she keyed in the grades on each subject to calculate her overall aggregate.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh