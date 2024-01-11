Ghanaian Chef Faila Abdul-Razak has recounted a chilling experience on the night before she embarked on her GWR cook-a-thon attempt

In a video, the culinary chef described how she had a paralysing moment that required her medical team to help her regain strength

The clip of her chilling account posted on Facebook by Ghanaian journalist Kwame Dadzie gathered reactions

Ghanaian Chef Faila Abdul-Razak began her Guinness World Record cook-a-thon attempt on Monday, January 1, 2024, and concluded on Wednesday, January 10.

According to her, she had a crippling experience on the night she arrived at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale to kick off her cook-a-thon attempt.

Chef Faila recalls chilling experience on the night before GWR cook-a-thon attempt. Photo credit: Kwame Dadzie/@FailaAbdulRazak (X).

During a press conference after the nearly 10-day cooking marathon, she recounted that she had a near-paralysing experience, which took the Grace of God and her medical team to revive her.

Chef Faila described the encounter as terrible because the experience left her motionless and her team confused.

''It took the grace of God to wake me up because I couldn't get up. I couldn't open my eyes, I couldn't lift my hand, I couldn't lift my legs,'' she recalled.

How Faila regained strength

Chef Faila recounted that she was not sick when she arrived at the hotel but suddenly became immobile as she settled into one of the rooms.

The daring culinary artist credited God and her medical team with helping her regain the strength to embark on the cooking journey.

Watch her video below:

How netizens reacted to her video

People took to the comments section of a post made by Ghanaian journalist Kwame Dadzie to share their thoughts.

Mic Yamoah reiterated:

"It took Grace to wake me up." You see the power of Grace? Samuel Atuobi Baah over to you!

Nene Narh commented:

Denying yourself of sleep for days has its effect; it's not a spiritual matter. Sleep deficiency can interfere with work, school, driving, and social functioning. You might need help learning, focusing, and reacting. Also, you might find it ha.

James Quophy Wumenu reacted:

This could be anxiety or panic attacks, and this is normal for someone who intends to embark on such a major project. In Ghana, we are quick to attribute things to spiritual forces. If it was spiritual, how come the medical team managed to deal with.

Obofour Raphael

Bro, you no dey believe say bribi wo wiase anaa? Wait till your skin go bab you… this world we are living no be free like that oo. Especially being an African massa!!!! Stay firm

Hajia Lamy Gates commented:

We thank Grace!

