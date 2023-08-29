The "Affirmative" BECE girl and her sister have become an inspiration to many due to their resilience and belief in themselves

Despite facing challenges such as their father's memory loss and its impact on their academic life, they never gave up

Their family mantra of "In our family, we don't fail" has helped them overcome adversity and succeed

The mother of the viral 'Affirmative' BECE girl recently shared the heartwarming story behind her daughters' inspirational mantra in an interview with Nanaday of Pulse Ghana.

She revealed that their family mantra, "In our family, we don't fail," originated from a period of immense hardship they experienced.

The woman explained that her husband suffered a severe injury which resulted in memory loss, leaving the family grappling with numerous challenges.

As a result, their children faced constant disruptions in their education, attending multiple schools and feeling the impact on their academic performance.

In order to uplift her daughters and instill a sense of resilience, the mother devised a method to help them overcome the adversities they faced.

"Their father had had an injury and lost his memory and the kids were going from one school to another, eventually feeling the impact of the situation on their academic life. So I had to come up with a method of psyching them up to overcome life," she said.

She emphasized the importance of maintaining a positive mindset and encouraged her children to believe in their ability to succeed. This nurturing environment and unwavering support from their mother led to the development of their empowering mantra.

Their story has resonated with people around the world, inspiring countless individuals to embrace a positive mindset and persevere in the face of adversity.

