A JHS graduate has got people talking after a video of her checking her BECE results with a calculator went viral

The young girl, per her calculations of the grades, scored an aggregate of 40

Many people who saw the video came to the conclusion that she didn't take her studies seriously

A video showing a Ghanaian girl computing her Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) results using a calculator has gone viral on social media.

The video, which YEN.com.gh sighted on the X page of @sergio_de_ennin, showed the young girl standing in an open place, reportedly after printing her BECE results slip.

Ghanaian girl checking her BECE results Photo credit: @sergio_de_ennin/X

Source: Twitter

Unaware that she was being filmed, the young girl looked very serious as she keyed in the grades on each subject to calculate her overall aggregate.

The tail end of the video showed that the JHS graduate had clocked an aggregate of 40 in the BECE, judging from the calculations she made on her phone.

The 12-second video was captioned:

"BECE results wey calculator all come inside"

Watch the video:

Ghanaians stunned by the actions of the young girl

Many people who saw the video were stunned by the aggregate the young girl had in the BECE, with many saying she didn't take her studies seriously.

@wiggleflacko1 wrote:

She no dey barb the result

@the1peprah added:

I figa this one wanna hear we Dey use edey mean say wadie agu

@bruce_emmanuel

34+6=40. she ketch 40 already ooo.

@JohnKwesiHam111

The most heart breaking part is,they will tell you it's provisional results

@Felix_Niles indicated:

If the grades are good enough, you don’t need a calculator

@opoku_desmond13 wrote:

She failed before the results were even out

BECE girl speaks fluent English

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young girl currently taking her BECE exams has left many in awe as she was interviewed for her opinion on the exam.

She was able to achieve this with her remarkable fluency and unwavering confidence in achieving exceptional results.

"As my sister said earlier, in our family we don't fail, so I'm expecting 9 ones," she said.

What truly stood out was her unique manner of responding with "Affirmative" instead of a simple "Yes" to each question posed.

Source: YEN.com.gh