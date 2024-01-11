A video of the mother of a JHS graduate reacting to her daughter's BECE result is trending online

The middle-aged woman expressed delight with the result her daughter had in the exam

Many netizens who reacted to the video congratulated the girl on excelling in the exam

The mother of the girl who rose to fame for repeatedly using the word Affirmative in an interview has reacted to her daughter's performance in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @mcnanaday, the middle-aged woman who was quizzed on her assessment of her daughter's performance in the BECE stated she was very excited.

She said that although her daughter bagged grade 1 in many of the subjects, she was surprised she had grade 2 in English Language.

Mother of Affirmative girl reacts to daugher BECE result

Labelling that setback as a plot twist, the woman said she and the teachers of her daughter were expectant that the fluent JHS graduate would bag grade 1 in English, especially considering the image her daughter had carved for herself as a grammarian.

She also added that one factor that may explain why her daughter could not get a perfect score in English was because she was ill a few days before the start of the exam, which also affected her.

"I know I couldn't blame it on her because a few days before the exam, she took ill with Malaria.

In all, she expressed delight that her daughter excelled in the 2023 BECE.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 700 likes and 31 comments.

Ghanaians congratulate Affirmative girl

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video commended the girl for excelling in the exam

Dr.wise commented

she go write big big English thats why but shes good tho

tragic_vigilant wrote:

What we speak is not what we write in exams but she did well

debbi day added:

eeeeii mama affirmative like mum like daughter she is so beautiful

Mz Mawuena stated:

English Language as a subject is not as easy as we speak it as a language.

