Ghanaian comedian Foster Romanus has graduated with an executive master's degree from the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS)

He shared three pictures and a video from his graduation on Twitter, where he smiled while wearing his gown

Fans congratulated Foster Romanus on his academic achievement and photos that showed him beaming

Ghanaian comedian Foster Owusu Amponsah, popularly known in showbiz circles as Foster Romanus, has graduated with his master's degree from the University of Ghana Business School.

The comic actor posed for pictures in his graduation gown at the ceremony, where he walked across the stage to receive his executive postgraduate degree in Business Administration (Marketing).

Foster Romanus delivered three images and a video from his graduation to his Twitter account.

Sharing the pictures online, he attributed his academic success to God.

''See what the Lord has done. Grateful heart. This is the doing of the Lord. #gratefulheart #masters,'' he posted with the images on Twitter.

Foster Romanus beamed with a smile in his gown in the pictures, which received congratulations from fans.

See the photos and video below:

Fans celebrate Foster Romanus

@Littles04027911 commented:

We've seen the reflection of his Grace in your life. May He continue to bring you success.

@kofighozt posted:

Congrats.

@Ehansoni1 said:

Congratulations.

@DeAristocrat commented:

Congratulations, superstar.

@dtwilliams_09 said:

Congratulations.

@Nashpee posted:

Congrats!

