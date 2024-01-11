A video of a first year University of Cape Coast student has gone viral on social media

The fresher revealed she was scared when she gained admission to study at the university

She added that prior to arriving on campus she was advised to take her studies very seriously

A first year student of the University of Cape Coast(UCC) is trending on social media after a video of her went viral.

The lady who was asked in an interview about her initial reaction upon realizing that the University of Cape Coast had offered her admission first answered saying she got scared.

The fresher explained that the thought of going to the university got her excited, however she had been told that students of UCC are bookish

"I was excited and scared because I heard this place they learn alot," she said with a straight face.

She concluded saying she has been advised to take her studies very serious on campus.

The 1-minute 48-second video which had raked in over 500 likes and 14 comments at the time of writing the report was captioned:

"UCC freshers with first class upper and ready to break marking scheme".

Ghanaians react to the video

Social media users who thronged the comments section of the shared varied opinions about the video.

OGIDI_EMPIRE stated:

hw3 na anka u want to play

kobbychristian commented:

Level 100 English: like, excited, like, like, errrm

OIL_MONEY 168 wrote:

Continuing students we are laughing

Girl delights as she gains admission to UCC

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady who also gained admission to the University of Cape Coast could not hide her delight about starting a new chapter as a university student.

In a video on the TikTok handle of @_angielove1, the young lady in giving her expectations about starting life as a junior student at UCC admitted that she was excited but anxious.

She explained that this was the first time that she would be living on her own terms, free from the instructions and rules of any guardian or superior.

