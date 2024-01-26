A brilliant young man is trending after he graduated from the University of Cape Coast School of Medical Sciences

The alumnus of Prempeh College picked up four awards at the 56th congregation ceremony of the university

Ghanaians who reacted to the news have congratulated Dr Theophilus Yeboah on his academic achievement

An alumnus of Prempeh College is getting congratulatory messages from many people on social media after he successfully graduated from the University of Cape Coast School of Medical Sciences.

Dr. Theophilus Yeboah also proved he was his intelligent as he bagged four awards during the 56th congregation ceremony of UCC.

After completing a six-year bachelor's degree programme, Dr Yeboah emerged as the best graduating student in Anatomy, Physiology, Microbiology, and Pharmacology.

News of Dr. Theophilus Yeboah's academic exploits was disclosed on the X page of UCC-MSA Official.

Prempeh College also took to Facebook, where it congratulated Dr Theophilus Yeboah and two old boys of the school who also graduated as medical doctors from the same university and picked up awards during the graduation ceremony.

"Snr. Dr. Theophillus Yeboah was the Overall Best Student in Anatomy, Microbiology, Physiology, and Pharmacology," the post read in part.

At the time of writing the report, the post on Dr. Theophilus Yeboah's academic achievement had generated over 41,000 views and 400 likes.

Ghanaians congratulate Dr Theophilus Yeboah

Many who thronged the comments section of the post congratulated Dr. Theophilus Yeboah on passing out as a medical doctor.

@pro_kvng indicated:

The sofoline boys are literally grabbing the awards, no gree for anyone.

@Kyeremeh_ indicated:

Congratulations bro!

