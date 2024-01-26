Godson Nkunu made history during the 6th Session of the 56th Congregation of the University of Cape Coast (UCC)

He graduated with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.942 from the Ghanaian school in the Central Region

After his milestone became public, people reacted to a post by Voice of UCC on X, formerly called Twitter

After years of hard work, an exceptional student, Godson Nkunu, emerged as the valedictorian during the 6th Session of the 56th Congregation of the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

He made history with a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 3.942 when he graduated from the University's School of Business with his colleagues.

Young man emerges valedictorian at UCC School of Business. Photo credit: @VoiceOfUCC.

Source: Twitter

Nkunu was photographed in his graduation gown as he addressed his mates on graduation day.

''With a CGPA of 3.942, Godson Nkunu, a student of the School of Business, emerged as the valedictorian during the 6th Session of the 56th Congregation, which was dedicated to the graduands from the College of Humanities and Legal Studies,'' Voice of UCC posted on X.

See the post below:

Online users praise Godson Nkunu

At the time of this publication, only one online user had posted a comment under the post of Voice of UCC.

@quollhey said:

Wow, you've made a name for Asuom Senior High School. We're proud of you, Nkunu.

