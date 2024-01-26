A brilliant young doctor has been named the best-graduating student of the University of Cape Coast School of Medical Sciences

The old student of Mawuli SHS won 11 out of the 22 awards to emerge as the best graduating student of her school

Netizens who reacted to the news have showered praises for her academic exploits

Dr Sabater Makafui Kede is receiving congratulatory messages on social media after being adjudged the best-graduating student at the University of Cape Coast School of Medical Sciences (SMS) during the 56th congregation.

The old student Mawuli SHS, who also has a bachelor's degree in nursing from the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), picked up 11 out of 22 awards which were up for grabs.

Lady emerged as best student at UCC medical school

The achievement of the brilliant doctor was disclosed on the , the official handle of the University of Cape Coast School of Medical Sciences student association.

Touching on her achievements, Dr Sabater Makafui Kede emerged as the best student in 5 areas of study. They are Obstetrics and gynaecology, Internal Medicine, Community Medicine, ENT, Psychological Medicine and Mental Health.

In addition, she picked up six awards from the School of Medical Science. They are Best Graduating Female Student, Overall Best Female Medical Student, Best Overall Performance, Distinguished Performance in Internal Medicine, Best Graduating Clinical Student, and Best Graduating Student in Internal Medicine.

At the time of writing the report, the post on Dr. Sabater Makafui Kede's academic achievement had raked in over 33,000 views and 700 likes.

Ghanaians congratulate Dr Sabater Makafui Kede

Many thronged the comment section of the post to congratulate Dr Kede on her excellent academic success.

@akorfajacqueli2 commented:

Congratulations Doc

@TheOther36 wrote:

People really dey form! Congrats doc!

@Luca_McKlin wrote:

I applaud her just because of mental health…

Nathaniel Codjoe wins 16 awards

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Nathaniel Codjoe, an old student of St Peter's Boys School, also won 16 awards at the 55th congregation of the University of Cape Coast.

The exploits of Dr Nathaniel Nii A. Codjoe were made known in a tweet by UCC-MSA Official, the official handle of the University of Cape Coast School of Medical Sciences student association.

He was named the best graduating student of the School of Medical Sciences (SMS).

