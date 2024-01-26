An exceptional University of Cape Coast (UCC) student has emerged as the valedictorian of the School of Allied Health Sciences

Gabriel Pezahso Kotam earned the title with a CGPA of 3.93 during the 5th session of the 56th UCC congregation

Since the university celebrated his milestone on X, netizens have showered him with encomiums

Gabriel Pezahso Kotam, an accomplished University of Cape Coast (UCC) student, emerged as the valedictorian of the School of Allied Health Sciences during the 2024 graduation.

The brainiac walked across the stage to receive his award during the 5th session of the 56th UCC congregation of the Ghanaian establishment.

Out of the several awards, Kotam walked home with eight after bagging a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.93.

The historic milestone was posted on X, previously called Twitter, where peeps gushed over him.

"Mr Gabriel Pezahso Kotam, from the School of Allied Health Sciences, emerged as the Valedictorian of the 5th Session of the 56th UCC Congregation.

"With a CGPA of 3.93 and winning eight awards, he showcased exceptional academic achievements," Voice of UCC shared on X.

How netizens commended Gabriel Pezahso Kotam

Netizens took to the comments section of a post by Voice of UCC to celebrate Gabriel Pezahso Kotam.

@therealfiner commented:

This guy. Onga's friend. I remember he used to come to my room. Congratulations, bro.

@Deemanu said;

Your are a stary. Aways on top.

@Lord_Giggy commented:

He's a top guy. Congratulations.

@11cosmo22 reacted:

EFFISCO.

@Okye93Martha indicated:

We want to see that of other faculty, especially social science.

