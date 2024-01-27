A video of how a school honoured one of its students for returning missing money has gone viral online

The school gave him money and a book as his reward for being honest

Many people who also thronged the comment section of the video praised the boy for his honest act

Osei Tutu Senior High School has rewarded one of its students after he returned an undisclosed amount of money he found on campus.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the X page of @SIKAOFFICIAL1, the boy, whose name was not disclosed, was seen standing next to the school chaplain at the assembly grounds, where his honest deed was made known to other students of the school.

As a show of gratitude, the school rewarded the boy with a book and an amount of GH¢20.

Students present at the assembly grounds were also encouraged to emulate the boy's actions.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 90 comments and, 80000 views.

Ghanaians commend the honest student

Netizens, who thronged the comment section of the video, praised the student for being honest.

In contrast, others also expressed astonishment over the amount of money given to him as his reward.

@I_Am_Winter wrote:

Everytime I see money around and I want to return it, I always remember my God is not a God of mistakes. I’ll not defy His wishes to keep it

@manuelphrimpz added:

I’m sure the undisclosed amount is 200gh cos 20gh sen

@KingFabulo commented:

I'm sure the undisclosed amount is 100 CEDIS because 20gh for what exactly. Make I mistakenly find some money on the floor and we shall see what go happen that day.

@childofgodTT replied:

Imagine working so hard for your money then you loses it because you mistakenly left it at a place. That will really hurt. If we have honest people like the young student in this country, we will all be at peace. But the man should have given him something huge

Taxi driver returns money left in his car

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian taxi driver also returned an amount of GH¢8,400 to a market woman who mistakenly left the money in his vehicle.

The embattled woman was filled with joy when the man showed up at her house the next day to return the money.

She and her entire household could not hold back their tears as they all took turns hugging him passionately.

