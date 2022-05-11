Kwesi Ackon is a 37-year-old Ghanaian man who went viral after he gave back GH¢8,400 belonging to a customer

It turns out, there are a number of interesting things about the young man whose gesture inspired many

YEN.com.gh confirms that he is a member of the Church of Pentecost with 5 other details unknown to many

On the morning of Wednesday, May 11, 2022, Ghanaians woke up to a trending video of a taxi driver who made an entire household weep uncontrollably with his unexpected gesture.

As YEN.com.gh previously reported, the gentleman named Kwesi Ackon had returned an amount of GH¢8,400 that was mistakenly dropped by a market woman in his vehicle.

When the video went viral, most people were moved to the point of wanting to support the driver in every possible way, until he got more than six times the amount he returned.

Photos of Kwesi Ackon The Taxi Driver Who Returned GHc8k Passenger Left In His Car

Source: Facebook

YEN.com.gh has compiled some interesting facts about the young man who is filled with integrity.

His full details

His full name is Isaac Kwesi Ackon Kwesi is 37 years old As a taxi driver, Kwesi says there are several days when he makes losses and in a good week, he can make GH¢300. The honest young man drives a rusty Nissan registered in 2013 Isaac Ackon is a Church of Pentecost member Kwesi Ackon can be reached on 0245 705 890.

Kwesi Ackon Gets More Than GH¢50k So Far

In another report, YEN.com.gh computed the amount that is currently known to have been donated to the honest Church of Pentecost member and how that goes to show that honesty is actually a virtue that cannot be priced.

Vice President GH¢20,000

Manasse Azuri GH¢2,500

Musician Kidi 5,000

EKOSIISEN raised money, amounting to GH¢15,000

Salt Media CEO, Ohene Kwame Frimpong GH¢7,800

This brings the total amount known so far to GH¢50,300, which is almost six times what the driver would have kept for himself if he had chosen to be dishonest.

Honest taxi driver returns phone after a passenger left it in his car

In a separate story, a kind-spirited Ghanaian taxi driver only identified as Owusu has reportedly returned a phone after a passenger left it in his car.

As YEN.com.gh reported, Owusu was greatly lauded for his honesty.

Source: YEN.com.gh