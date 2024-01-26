A video of the interaction between a patient and a doctor has gone viral on social media

This comes after the patient lamented that he was having difficulty reading the prescription a doctor gave him

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video also shared different opinions about the explanation the doctor gave

A young Ghanaian man who went to the hospital for treatment has sparked funny reactions on social media after a video of him complaining over the prescription a doctor wrote for him went viral online.

In the video, the young man, whose face did not show, could be heard lamenting that the doctor's handwriting was not legible, making it difficult for him to know the medicines he should buy.

Luck shone on him when he met a doctor on his way and sought his help regarding the prescription.

He was taken aback when the young doctor, without hesitation, read out the medicines and advised him to give the note to the pharmacist, who will know what to do.

"We learned how to write fast, and you were not in class with us," the doctor cheekily told the young man.

The 39-second video, which had raked in over 7000 likes and 400 comments at the time of writing the report, was captioned:

"Why do they even write like that".

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens who thronged the comments of the video also expressed astonishment as to why the handwritings of many doctors were not legible.

Zakaria stated:

I don't even know why they write like that

Symplebae reacted:

I also used the same handwriting to fill a report card for a doctor’s son in my class. He called me in the evening to explain to him because he can’t read.

user1427005295834 indicated:

But this is very clear

QuelzGh indicated:

This one is even clear. You can see everything.

