A first year student of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) has sparked funny reactions online after he opened up on his first day at lectures.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @playpluzz, the young man who was quizzed for his assessment of lectures at UCC gave bad reviews about his experience.

He explained that his lecturer who arrived thirty minutes late, after introducing herself and making a few remarks, opted to conduct a quiz.

"She asked us to take sheets of paper and she started asking us about Accounting questions.

Quizzed by the interviewer on the marks he will likely get, the young man responded, saying he was targetting two out of twenty.

"I completed SHS in 2022 and it's been a while since I even took a book, I had not learnt anything," he said with a straight face.

"Ucc freshers first day at lecturers chairman bore"

Amadu Kasim K bibo ventures reacted:

most lecturers first day...all students will do introduction story telling n lafin nkoaa but ucc 4get laaaa

Nirah Gamini indicated:

This sounds Dr.. Leticia class

Donald Arthur reacted:

I remember when I had 6/20 in my quiz hɛɛɛɛ. I became sick o

Efo Lorlornyo Wiseman wrote:

UCC is for those who have head ooooo

Temple aded:

but I had u people says u will be in the first class

UCC fresher vows to study hard

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady who started schooling at the UCC vowed to send a strong signal to naysayers by making good grades.

In a video on TikTok, the young lady said people even questioned why she remains so fixated on making vlogs about her experiences at the university.

She added that some people have even gone as far as asking why she is pursuing university education at this point in her life.

