A parent of a Bechem Presbyterian Senior High School (PRESEC) student has called for a probe into the beating of her son by a teacher.

The said beating left her ward hospitalised at the Bechem Government Hospital in the Tano South Municipality of the Ahafo Region.

Dr Eric Nkansah (R) is the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service. Source: Ghana Education Service/Presbyterian Senior High School Bechem

Source: Facebook

The Ghana News Agency reported that her son was beaten for failing to pay some purported dining fees despite the existence of the Free Senior High School policy.

The woman, Lawrinda Yeboah, said her son was beaten alongside five other students on the evening of Tuesday, January 30, 2024.

She appealed to the Ghana Education Service to look into the matter after she sought further checks from school teachers to confirm the incident.

The Tano South Municipal Directorate of Education said the school’s headmaster had officially informed the Directorate of the incident and had promised to investigate it.

Headteachers interdicted for unauthorised charges

The Ghana Education Service previously interdicted multiple headteachers over unauthorised charges on SHS 1 students reporting to school.

The service said some headteachers were adding A4 sheets and mosquito coils to the prospectus.

The GES has been ensuring schools do not ask students to bring extra items.

A study conducted by Africa Education Watch revealed that expenses by parents outweigh the costs incurred by the government under Free SHS.

Free SHS is safe under the $3 billion IMF bailout

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta assured that the free SHS policy would not be affected under the $3 billion IMF programme.

Ofori-Atta gave the assurance on Thursday, May 18, 2023, during a press conference organised by the IMF and the government of Ghana.

He said that the programme with the Bretton Woods institution protects the vulnerable in Ghanaian society.

Source: YEN.com.gh