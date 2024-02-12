Parents of a student at Akim Sweduro Senior High School have blamed the management of the school for the death of their son

The parents accused the school of giving their son permission to leave school for medical attention

The student called his father, who rushed to the school and took him to two hospitals before he died

Another senior high school is being accused of negligence by a family after the death of its ward.

Parents of a 19-year-old student at Akim Swedru Senior High School said their son, Kester Vadje, was refused permission to leave school for medical treatment.

Rainbow Radio reports indicated that the school’s management said he did not resemble an ill student.

After not getting the permission, the student called his father, who rushed to the school and took his son to the Akimdan Government Hospital.

After some challenges, Keater was then sent to the Akwatia St. Dominic Hospital for further treatment, but he died later in the evening.

The parents are blaming the school or the death of their son, saying if he had been given the opportunity, he would have survived.

The family has set February 16, 2024, to bury their son but has not provided details on the cause of death.

Death of Aburi Girls student

This report comes as the police Criminal Investigations Department investigates the death of a 16-year-old student of the Aburi Girls Senior High School.

The student, Stacey Okyere, who had complained of severe stomach pains, passed away last week.

Some reports say the school nurse accused the girl of feigning illness.

Kingsley Okyere, the girl’s father, questioned the inability of the school to take his daughter to a hospital.

She was rushed to the Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital in Mampong, where she was confirmed dead.

The father has called for a thorough problem after accusing the school of negligence.

Law student dies at Cape Coast health facility over alleged negligence

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a 19-year-old second-year law student at the University of Ghana also died in Cape Coast after suspected medical negligence.

The mother of the deceased said she had taken her asthmatic son to the Ewim Polyclinic to be treated for an asthma attack.

She alleged that the medical staff administered an injection instead of the expected nebuliser treatment.

