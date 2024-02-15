Twins Erica and Eric Tsogbe graduated from the University of Cape Coast with different Master's degrees, aiming to fulfil their single mother's dream.

Raised by their mother of six, they supported each other financially and emotionally to pursue their education and make their mother proud.

Their strong bond and determination reflect their deep-rooted commitment to their family and education.

Erica Atsufui Tsogbe and Eric Atsu Tsogbe are twins who graduated from the University of Cape Coast (UCC) on the same day with different Master's degrees.

While Erica graduated with an MBA in Finance, her brother was awarded an MSC in Project Management on Friday, January 26, 2024.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, Erica said they furthered their education to make their single mother proud since she had sacrificed so much for them.

A collage of Eric Atsu Tsogbe and Erica Atsufui Tsogbe at their graduation ceremony

Source: Original

“Growing up, we were brought up by a single mother of 6 who is so much passionate and believes in education and will do anything legally to pay our school fees, so we decided to make her full dream come true. We saw her starving several times because she had to feed and pay double fees at every stage all alone.”

Erica said that she and her twin wanted to make their mum happy. Asked how they survived financially since they were both schooling simultaneously, she said they supported each other and also relied on their mother, who helped them through it all.

“So we drew an inspiration from her and supported each other both mentally and financially whenever the need arose so we could keep making her dream come true.”

“In a nutshell, the urge to make Mama happy is the main driving force, and the connection and bond that she has nurtured between us makes it possible for us to talk to each other. We are our best friends. That is how we were brought up.”

Source: YEN.com.gh