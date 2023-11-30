Twin brothers Abdul-Rahman Ishaak and Abdul-Rahim Ishaak have clinched the 2023 valedictorian and salutatorian titles at UMaT

Abdul-Rahman bagged an 88.79 CWA, while his twin, Abdul-Rahim, graduated with a CWA of 88.67 from the Ghanaian university

After their achievements were published with photos online, people moved to the comments to celebrate them

Black excellence! Abdul-Rahman Ishaak and his twin brother Abdul-Rahim Ishaak have been named valedictorian and salutatorian at the University of Mines and Technology - UMaT.

Since birth, the two have been known as identical twins by family and loved ones. The duo has built the best friendship and loving aspirations, including attending university together.

Twin brothers named valedictorian and salutatorian at UMaT. Photo credit: University of Mines and Technology - UMaT .

Source: Facebook

Their hard work paid off when they graduated with distinction, Abdul-Rahman graduating as valedictorian with his brother Abdul-Rahim emerging as salutatorian.

While they look alike, they graduated with different cumulative weighted averages (CWA). Abdul-Rahman earned an 88.79 CWA, while his twin, Abdul-Rahim, graduated with a CWA of 88.67. They both graduated with BSc degrees in Mining Engineering.

The dynamic duo recently attended their graduation at the 15th UMaT Congregation.

See their photos below:

Twin brothers named valedictorian and salutatorian at UMaT. Photo credit: University of Mines and Technology - UMaT .

Source: Facebook

Check out how people celebrated the twin brothers

Many showered the pair with congratulatory messages. YEN.com.gh captured some here.

Joseph Amonoo Ampah reacted:

Fantastic, keep it up.

Abdul Rauf Osman commented:

Amazing, congratulations.

Oteng Amponsah Enock said:

Wow! Congratulations to them both, and I can’t even see the difference. Looks to me like a mirror of his own self.

Lambon Abubakar reacted:

Congratulations, brothers.

Margaret Arkoh indicated:

Wow, wow, congratulations. This is indeed great. Well done guys.

Khîňg Qwæmë Jnr commented:

Congratulations, twins, a milestone accomplished.

Believe Adzika said:

Congratulations guys. Go higher.

Osuani Synt Kizito posted:

Congratulations, the year of twins as valedictorian. Same in Knust as well.

Jocelyn Appiah Dankwah stated:

Congratulations, you both did well.

Nana Ama Owusu commented:

Wow, congratulations.

Seidu Mahama indicated:

Goosebumps.

GH man named 2023 best student and valedictorian at Ho Technical University

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a former Kpando Technical Institute student, Francis Edem Kumado, made Ho Technical University history as the 2023 best graduating student and valedictorian.

The Higher National Diploma (HND) Fashion Design and Textiles learner worked hard academically to graduate first in his class, earning a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 4.95.

Not only has Kumado, 20, accomplished his goal and made history, but he has also inspired many after clinching this year's coveted title at the 24th Congregation of the university.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh