An SHS in the Ashanti Region has celebrated one of its students after he excelled in the WASSCE

Mansoman SHS shared the results of Stephen Agyei who represented the school in this year's NSMQ

Many people who thronged the comment section of the post showered praises on the student for making the school proud

Mansoman Senior High School in the Ashanti Region has celebrated one of its students who represented the school in the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz following the release of the West African Senior School Certificate Examination(WASSCE) results.

The school took to its Facebook page, where it singled out Stephen Agyei for praise after the intelligent student passed the exam with flying colours.

Mansoman SHS celebrate it NSMQ contestant Photo credit: @Mansoman Senior High School/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The prodigy who read General Science bagged As in five subjects and B in three subjects.

The post, which was captioned "WASSCE results of one of our 2023 NSMQ representatives, Stephen Agyei," had raked in over 75 likes and five comments at the time of writing the report.

Ghanaians congratulate the intelligent student

Netizens who thronged the comments of the post commended Stephen Agyei on his academic exploits.

Pop ẞmókédé stated:

Congrats bro

Daniel Takyi stated:

Congratulations

Nana Acheampong Owoahene added

Congratulations

Student of Zebilla SHS excels in WASSCE

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Anafo Isaac Atoeyene is trending after his 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) results emerged on social media.

The Zebilla Senior High Technical alumnus earned straight As in all his subjects following the release of this year's results by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

Edward Acquah-Baidoo in a post on X lauded the Free SHS programme implemented by President Nana Akufo-Addo's government.

Presec NSMQ star gets eight As

Also, one of the contestants who represented the Presbyterian Boys Senior High School (PRESEC Legon) at the 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), Selinam Kofi Mortey, also brought honour to his school as he passed the WASSCE with flying colours.

He's earned 8As in this year's West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Mortey's excellence results were posted on X by the user BhadextPATOA (@bhadext).

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh