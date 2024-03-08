A parent has expressed concern over an assignment given to his son at school in which the child was asked to draw salad on a plate

Taking to TikTok, he lamented over the assignment and questioned its relevance to a KG1 student

The video has generated conversation about the kind of assignments given to children, with many netizens sharing similar experiences

The father of a Kindergarten One (KG1) pupil has taken to social media to vent over a school assignment given to his child by his teachers.

In a video shared on TikTok, the man lamented over the instructions for the assignment, which required the child to draw salad on a plate in a book.

Source: Getty Images

“This is the homework book for KG1 students. And today, my son has been asked to make his own vegetable salad on this plate,” he said while displaying the page of the book containing the assignment. "

Expressing his frustration further, he questioned the essence of giving a KG1 student such an assignment.

“So he is expected to draw his salad onto the plate. What’s all this?” he noted further.

See the video below:

Ghanaians react to concerns raised by the parent

The video has generated conversation about the kind of assignments given to students by their teachers at school of late, with many TikTok users sharing varied opinions on the matter.

While some believed the teachers were right to give such an assignment since it helped unlock the creativity of children, others expressed sentiments similar to those of the man.

AmaLisa1126 wrote:

"They want our children to be creative, not always depending on ppl,and learn how to use their brain."

AKSA also wrote in a reaction:

"This is not the problem of the education system. it is the problem of the author of the book."

EbenKayJnr wrote:

"What I always asked myself is does GES scrutinises these books before approving them?"

Some parents also came on board to share similar ‘funny’ assignments.

Abrantepa wrote:

"My kg2 daughter was told to draw someone who has gotten tuberclosiss as homework."

Ericaccam wrote:

"My class one daughter was asked to define human rights,I told her to put the book down."

Francis Osei Mensah wrote:

"My child was ask to draw Ananse and Ntikumaa, kg1 ooo."

Kobby X’plicit wrote:

"They said they've introduced new syllabus and all it does is to stress the children. My small boy was asked to draw a police man on duty. "

Mom exposes teacher over son's homework

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about a mom who exposed a teacher for correcting her son’s work with wrong answers.

She said she had taken her child through the homework based on the instructions given, however, the son returned home with the book and had corrections made by the teacher with a red pen.

Confused, she took to TikTok to find out who was wrong between the teacher and herself.

Source: YEN.com.gh