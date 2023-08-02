Michael Jeffery, a young man from the United States of America, has graduated as valedictorian from the Goodwill Excel Center

The determined man lived in a tent for two years while attending classes to realise a long-held goal

Jeffery moved out of his tent and into an apartment after accomplishing his dream, and he plans to continue his education at the Catholic University

A determined young man named Michael Jeffery has graduated as valedictorian at the Goodwill Excel Center in the United States of America.

The D.C. man who lived in a tent for two years recently defied the odds to attain the milestone at the free high school for adults.

Man who slept in tent under bridge graduates as valedictorian in the US.

Jeffery faces tribulations

During the pandemic, Michael Jeffery lost his jobs at Waffle House and a clothing company. But the stormy path did not end there.

According to NBC Washington, he was also evicted from his home. He ended up sleeping beneath a bridge in the Navy Yard neighbourhood.

"I don't wish this on anybody, to be stuck out here," he said, adding, "We don't want pity."

Jeffery signed up for classes at the Goodwill Excel Center last year and took classes and studies for an entire school year while still living in a tent.

Jeffery graduates from US school

He took advantage of the school's opportunity to achieve his long-life-delayed aspiration. After attaining the dream, Jeffery appreciated Goodwill for the second chance.

The resilient young man moved out of his tent and into an apartment two weeks ago. He will begin classes at Catholic University in the fall and aspires to attend law school afterwards.

