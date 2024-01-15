Vivian Jill in a recent interview with Emelia Brobbey shared a story about how a Pastor almost destroyed her family

According to the actress, the man of God was on the verge of causing irreparable damage to her and the father of her eldest son

Vivian disclosed that it was not only the father of her eldest son who was polluted by the Man of God and that her mother and aunties were also brainwashed

Speaking on the Okukuseku show hosted by her Emelia Brobbey, the Actress detailed how the man of God had exploited her hospitality.

What Vivian Jill said in the interview

The actress shared that the unpleasant experience began when the father of her firstborn was in an accident. As he was recovering from the accident, he invited a man of God to come and stay with them to give him and the entire family the needed spiritual support. Vivian said after a few years of them living with the Pastor, her husband’s attitude started to change towards her, and after probing, she found out it was because the Pastor had told him that she had plans to kill him.

During a difficult period for my family, we believed that a man of God could help us overcome our challenges, leading to the decision for him to stay with us. He offered prayers for my husband and involved us in various church activities.

Harry's behavior took a strange turn, reaching a point where he started treating me very bad. This continued for a while until I confronted him to find out what the issue was about. He finally opened up, to reveal the pastor had told him I wanted to kill him. To my surprise, when I informed my mother and aunt, I discovered that the pastor had also influenced their minds negatively about me.

