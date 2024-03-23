Actress/entrepreneur Fella Makafui has again shown off her luxurious lifestyle to her massive fans

She posted a video of herself spending quality time in a posh Maybach on her verified Instagram account

Fans and followers who thronged her comments admired her lifestyle, as many shared tons of compliments

Ghanaian actress/entrepreneur Fella Makafui has again given fans and followers glimpses of her luxurious lifestyle while spending time in a fancy Maybach.

With smiles filling her cheeks, the mum of one was captured admiring a bouquet in the posh whip.

Fella Makafui flaunts bouquet as she chills in Maybach. Photo credit: fellamakafui.

Source: Instagram

Fella Makafui appeared in the footage sporting a long dress reaching her feet while enjoying a vibey song from award-winning Nigerian music celebrity Burna Boy.

The actress engaged fans with her caption when she posted the heartwarming video on her lively Instagram account.

“Life is for the ………? Fill in the blank space lol ❤️,” Fella Makafui posted on Friday, March 22.

Watch the video below:

Fans rave over video of Fella Makafui

The clip of the celebrated entertainer showing a beautiful aspect of her life with fans got many gushing. At the time of the publication, Fella Makafui’s video had garnered over 11,000 views and more than 100 comments.

Generalvibesonly said:

Big Fela with the Biggest Artist ❤.

Mamiohmyhair posted:

Life is good bestie .

Don_kliq01 wrote:

My dream mommy ❤️.

Mr_ambassador said:

Awiae no de3 3no aa nie .

Jonathatwum wrote:

Enjoy .

Tarekkk commented:

Life is for the action-taker.

Ahingwah said:

So when u r going u dnt take Island along ong.

Esianderson gushed:

Living yes suuuur!.

Moueskwaku raved over the clip:

My lovely sister .

Ms_harlley commented:

Life is for the living. Hard work pays.

Maame_akomiah wrote:

Listen to your husband’s songs and rate the nonsense he has been saying.

Mandy_reinee posted:

Humble and wise.

Love_k_collections reacted:

Enjoy gal you really deserve every bit of it.❤.

Jaeydorsty commented:

Life is for the Rich.

Abujaboygravity said:

Boss Lady ❤️.

Fella Makafui donates to Mepe floor victims

Still, about the actress, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui had delivered vital relief items to victims of the Akosombo-Kpong hydroelectric dam spillage in the North Tongu district in the Volta Region.

It comes amid a severe crisis caused by flood waters that took over the homes and property of Mepe residents.

Through her foundation, Fella Makafui Foundation, the actress and her team decided to witness the destruction caused by the Akosombo Dam water spillage.

Source: YEN.com.gh