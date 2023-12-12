Nani Baffour Ansah has been adjudged as the valedictorian at the Accra College of Medicine

The old student of Adisadel College picked up 10 out of the eighteen awards at the congregation ceremony.

Social media users have commended him for his stellar academic achievement

Nani Baffour Ansah, a fresh medical doctor, has inked his name into the history books of Accra College of Medicine (ACM) after he was named the best graduating student at the fourth congregation of the university.

The old student of Adisadel College emerged as valedictorian after he bagged ten out of the eighteen awards at the graduation ceremony.

He was named the best student in Children's Health, Orthopaedics, Medicine, Women's Health, Surgery, Physiology and Hematology.

He was also named the Best Student in Leadership, Overall Best Male Student, and Best Student in Ethics and Professionalism.

