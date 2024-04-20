Former Starr FM presenter Kofi Okyere Darko has added a master's degree to his academic milestones

He strutted the stage at UniMAC to receive his well-deserved certificate on Thursday, April 18

Fans of the media celebrity have since lavished with congratulations for the remarkable accomplishment

Media personality/entrepreneur Kofi Okyere Darko, famed as KOD, has added another credential to his achievements as he graduated from the University of Media, Arts, and Communication (UniMAC).

The former Starr FM presenter earned a Master of Arts in Public Relations at a ceremony on April 18, 2024.

KOD graduates with master's degree from UniMAC. Photo credit: simply_kod.

Source: Instagram

In a heartwarming video, KOD was captured oozing with pride as he walked across the stage to receive his well-deserved certificate.

The media personality basked in the glory of accomplishment when he posted the footage on Instagram. The footage showed gospel singer Empress Gifty at the graduation event.

''Lee Mastered,'' the video's caption on his lively Instagram account read.

The media celebrity's achievement garnered congratulations from fans who applauded him.

See the clip below:

KOD sparks accolades

Fans of the media star flooded the comment section of his post with heartfelt congratulations and compliments. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments here.

Iammichaeladdo commented:

Congratulations, boss .

Antwirobert said:

Congratulations, sir.

Sessiae2 indicated:

Well done, boss. You did it, but God went ahead of you.

Ama.mj posted:

Congratulations, Kofi.

Terrytastiq wrote:

Congrats, Mantse! .

Queengrace_adjetey celebrated KOD:

Congratulations to you, big bro.

Rolandkwadzodeh celebrated KOD.

Congratulations, Don❤️.

Iamthepreachingapostle posted;

Big congratulations to bro. You didn't invite me to the party.

Kai_ribeiro wrote:

Congrats, bro!

Ofoe_gator hailed KOD:

Congratulations. More win.

Yourflipman indicated that:

Lee, u inspire .

Source: YEN.com.gh