Defying school penalties for studying on the Sabbath, Ramzy Oppong Nketia and Emmanuel Nukafo of Bekwai SDA SHS excelled in the 2023 exams.

Deboardenised for attending a Science and Maths Quiz rehearsal, the boys persevered, facing long walks to study, and both achieved impressive results

Ramzy Oppong Nketia scored 6As and 2Bs, and Emmanuel Nukafo earned 7As and 1B in General Science

Two boys penalised by their Secondary School for studying on the Sabbath day defied all odds to excel in the 2023 final exams.

The boys attended Bekwai SDA Senior High School, and according to a cousin of one of the boys, they were deboardenised for participating in the National Science and Maths Quiz rehearsal on Sabbath day.

In a social media post, he added that the boys were traumatised and had to walk a long distance to school to study after being penalised.

A collage of Bekwai SDA SHS and the results of the two boys who were punished Photo credit: Justice Appiah Kwaku Fobih Source: Facebook

Source: Facebook

However, the punishment did not deter them from studying and excelling in their exams.

The two boys are Ramzy Oppong Nketia and his colleague Emmanuel Nukafo. Ramzy scored 6As and 2Bs, and Emmanuel scored 7As and 1B. They both studied General Science.

Click here to read the post.

Tyrone Marghuy Blows WASSCE

Meanwhile, Tyrone Marghuy, initially denied admission to Achimota School due to his dreadlocks, has excelled in the 2023 WASSCE, scoring straight As in all eight subjects.

The student read General Science and achieved a remarkable feat despite the challenges he faced in his early days at the school.

Excellent Results Of Ghanaian Students with Straight 8As In WASSCE Pop-Up

In another story, Christian Mondjro, a General Science student at Anglican SHS in Kumasi, Ghana, achieved exceptional results in the 2023 WASSCE, securing As in all eight subjects.

The young Ghanaian prodigy's success is noteworthy as he excelled in core subjects—English, social studies, integrated science, and core mathematics.

Christian's sterling performance positions him as a standout achiever in the recent WAEC results release.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh