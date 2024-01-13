After more than six decades, a grandmother and single mum returned to university to earn her first-ever degree

Stowers hoped to break a generational pattern when she enrolled in university to pursue a lifelong dream.

African-American woman Gloria Stowers bags her first degree from Georgia's Kennesaw State University in US. Photo credit: Fox 5 Atlanta.

The accomplishment is significant for the recent graduate since it allows her to forge a new path within her family.

Why Stowers returned to school

Commenting on her achievement, Stowers told Fox 5 Atlanta that she wanted to get from her family's uneducated generation to being educated.

“Because education can lead to chances in life. It makes the journey that much simpler. It gives you alternatives you didn’t even know you had until you went ... [Excited for life],” says Stowers, per Fox 5 Atlanta.

Mum inspires her generation

Stowers, who raised three children as a single mother, decided to return to college six and a half years ago.

“I believe the background of my mum's story is so unique, just with her going from a wife with three kids to my father dying and her being left with a 12-year-old, a 6-year-old, and a 3-year-old at the time and yet not giving up,” Stowers' daughter Maya said, Afrotech reports.

Stowers waited until her children, Dijon, Sasha, and Maya, were grown and financially stable to fulfil her dream of obtaining a degree.

