UPSA SRC Makes Donation Of GH¢10K To Support Building Of Police Station: "Corruption-Free SRC"
Education

UPSA SRC Makes Donation Of GH¢10K To Support Building Of Police Station: "Corruption-Free SRC"

by  Jessie Ola-Morris
  • The SRC of UPSA has supported the school with a hearty donation of GH¢10,000 to help in the construction of a University Police Station
  • UPSA took to X (formerly Twitter) to make this known to the general public, stressing that it would improve security on campus
  • Management of the institution seized the moment to thank the Leadership of the SRC for the donation

The Leadership of the UPSA's Student Representative Council (SRC) has donated GH¢10,000 to support the construction of a University Police Station.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) to announce this, the institution indicated that the move forms part of efforts to improve security on Campus.

UPSA SRC makes donation of GH¢10K to support building of Police Station
UPSA SRC meet management to donate GH¢10K Source: @UPSA SRC on X
Source: Facebook
"On Tuesday, March 13, 2024, the UPSA Student Representative Council (SRC), under the leadership of the Kwarteng-Farouk, made a significant donation of 10,000 Ghana cedis to the construction of the university police station."

Speaking on the motivation for the donation, the institution further highlighted that the donation is a testament to the SRC's dedication to improving campus security and looking out for the safety of our students.

"SRC values the safety and well-being of its students and acknowledges the crucial role of a security infrastructure in fostering a conducive space and learning environment," the institution further noted.

UPSA management seized the moment to thank the SRC for their generous gesture.

"We are grateful for the SRC's generous donation, which will undoubtedly improve the overall security and peace of mind within our university community."

See post below:

UPSA honours two students for Dressing well, flaunt photos of students

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that two University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) students have been recognised by the institution for their impeccable dress sense and presentation for April.

The students who received the honour were Adwoa Yeboah, a third-year Public Relations student and Andy Kusi Yeboah, a first-year Business Administration student.

In March 2024, the Dean of Students of UPSA launched the Best-dressed Student Award, a monthly award scheme that inspires confidence and encourages students to express themselves authentically.

Proofreading by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh

