The Leadership of the UPSA's Student Representative Council (SRC) has donated GH¢10,000 to support the construction of a University Police Station.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) to announce this, the institution indicated that the move forms part of efforts to improve security on Campus.

"On Tuesday, March 13, 2024, Student Representative Council (SRC), under the leadership of the Kwarteng-Farouk, made a significant donation of 10,000 Ghana cedis to the construction of the university police station."

Speaking on the motivation for the donation, the institution further highlighted that the donation is a testament to the SRC's dedication to improving campus security and looking out for the safety of our students.

"SRC values the safety and well-being of its students and acknowledges the crucial role of a security infrastructure in fostering a conducive space and learning environment," the institution further noted.

UPSA management seized the moment to thank the SRC for their generous gesture.

"We are grateful for the SRC's generous donation, which will undoubtedly improve the overall security and peace of mind within our university community."

