The Atebubu College of Education Students' Representative Council is levying a charge for maintaining a generator, among others

According to a Students' Representative Council memo, the students will have to contribute GH¢100 to cover these fees

Atebubu College of Education students are reportedly upset with some new charges slapped on them by their Students' Representative Council.

One of the fees that caught my attention was the generator fee for maintaining backup power.

Atebubu College of Education.

Source: Facebook

The Bono East Region school’s SRC also noted welfare and hall dues fees.

The welfare fees will help provide donations and emergency aid to needy students, while the hall dues will be used to maintain and repair the hall facilities and organise events.

According to a memo, the students must contribute GH¢100 to cover these fees.

In addition, the college's principal noted that Level 200 students wouldl pay GH¢300 for SRC Development and GH¢200 for Institutional charges. Some observers have criticised the charges online.

