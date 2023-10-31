The CEO of Vodafone Ghana has congratulated Presec for winning the eighth NSMQ trophy

Patricia Obo-Nai said the old students' association would reward the Presec NSMQ team accordingly

Many people who saw the post applauded the move by the old students to honour the NSMQ team of Presec

The Chief Executive Officer of Vodafone Ghana, Patricia Obo-Nai, has congratulated her alma mater, Presbyterian Boys Senior High School (Presec), for winning the just-ended 2023 National Science and Maths Quiz.

The Ɔdadeɛ Global Vice President took to Facebook to celebrate Presec for clinching the eighth NSMQ trophy at the expense of Achimota School and Opoku Ware School.

She hinted that the old student association would reward the contestants for bringing honour to the school.

"Congratulations Presec.Well done to Achimota and Opoku Ware. Keep winning, Presec. We are not complaining. You promised, and you have delivered. It’s now our turn to deliver what we promised. You will receive it in style. Super proud of you," the post read.

Ghanaians react to the victory by Presec in the NSMQ

Netizens who reacted to the post agreed with her regarding the decision by alumni to reward the contestants who represented Presec.

David Adu stated:

Senior Odade3 Patricia Obo-Nai thank u so much mummy...We are the blue magicians indeed

Samuel Asare commented:

I totally agree. They continue to make us proud and we will also continue to support the school

David Adu indicated:

Next agenda - There is 9thing too hard for the Lord

Kwabena Boateng Owusu indicated:

Congratulations

Presec wins eighth NSMQ trophy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Presec won their 8th NSMQ trophy by triumphing over Achimota School and OWASS in a highly competitive final held on Monday, October 30, 2023, at Achimota School.

The victory marked the second back-to-back win for Presec, who secured an impressive 40 points during the intense competition.

Achimota School secured the second position with 28 points, displaying commendable performance throughout the contest.

OWASS put up a remarkable effort and finished with 23 points, earning them the third position in the competition.

