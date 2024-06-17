Nana Aba partied with Partey at his birthday, which was held on Sunday, June 16, 2024, and the pair seemed to be having the time of their lives

The footballer turned 31 on June 13, 2024, and some of his Black Stars teammates were there at the party to show love

In a video shared by GHhyper, Nana Aba could be seen playfully trying to get Partey on the dance floor, but the midfielder seemed too shy to dance

Renowned Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah was spotted celebrating with Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey at his lavish birthday celebration on Sunday.

Thomas Partey, who turned 31 on June 13, 2024, was surrounded by love as he commemorated another year of life. The private event, which took place in Accra, saw an impressive turnout from Partey’s fellow and other notable personalities.

In a video shared by popular blogger GHhyper, Nana Aba Anamoah was seen playfully persuading a shy Partey to join her on the dance floor. The football star was reluctant, however, he managed to display a few dance steps.

Partey and Nana Aba spark reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

worlanyo.wisdom.50 said:

Madam dey do self put put for partey ein body

citizensfitgh commented:

Is because of your wealth be careful make they no come talk say you touch them fear women they can bring you down

mrs_kofikane reacted:

He looks like Henry ooo . They have a type , eeeeiiii

reason_for_season said:

If he don’t stay away from these girls Arsenal is going to sell him,

paagyebi reacted:

He should play along, Boy's no dey learn, all of a sudden, you're friends with the elite, partey dey play

Nana Aba makes donation

In another story, Nana Aba Anamoah is actively raising funds for dialysis patients in Ghana in celebration of her upcoming birthday on June 19, 2024.

The media personality, in an Instagram video, pleaded with Ghanaians to make donations to help needy patients unable to pay for dialysis treatment.

In a video she shared, Nana Aba Anamoah was at the hospital interacting with some of the patients, a gesture that has warmed the hearts of many Ghanaians.

