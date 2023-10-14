Organisers of the National Science and Maths Quiz have released the list of seeded schools for the 2024 competition

The 27 seeded schools will skip the preliminary rounds and join the 2024 competition at the one-eighth stage

Past winners like St. Peters Senior High School and Adisadel College missed out on being seeded

Prime Time Limited, organisers of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), have released a list of 27 senior high schools in Ghana that have been seeded for the 2024 competition.

These schools excelled to make it to the quarter-finals of the 2023 competition.

These schools will skip the preliminary rounds and join the qualified schools at the one-eighth stage of the

Some past winners that failed to make the list included St. Peter's Senior High School and Adisadel College.

Adisadel College, a three-time champion, lost in its first round in the 2023 competition yet qualified as a runner-up.

However, they lost to St. Louis Senior High school in the next round.

St Peters also lost their first contest which included Wesley Girls High School but qualified as one of the best runner-ups.

The Eastern Region school however lost to St Augustine's College in the one-eighth stage.

The competition is ongoing at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in Kumasi.

Keta SHTS wins highest scorer award

YEN.com.gh reported that Keta Senior High School secured the highest scorer award at the NSMQ after winning 70 points against their competitors, Koforidua Sec Tech and St. John's Grammar School.

The outstanding performance of Keta SHTS outshone several other strong contenders from different schools, earning them a prize of GH¢2,000 for their exceptional academic prowess and dedication.

Some of the closest contenders were Mfantsipim with 55 points, GSTS with 46 points, and Presec Legon with 60 points, among others.

