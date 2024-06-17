Famous video vixen Shugatiti wants to break the internet with her sizzling birthday photos

The beautiful model with a voluptuous figure wore a short dress while showing off her cleavage

Ghanaian celebrities, including Akwaboah, Tracey Boakye and others, have commented on Shugatiti's birthday photos

Ghanaian video vixen Abena Serwaa Frimpong, popularly called Shugatiti, has released some beautiful photos to celebrate her birthday.

The chief executive officer of Pot Of Shuga restaurant wore a custom-made dress for her birthday photoshoot.

Ghanaian model Shugatiti looks gorgeous in stylish outfits. Photo credit: @shugatiti.

Source: Instagram

Shugatiti mesmerised her fans as she rocked a black strapless dress and showed off her smooth thighs.

She looked effortlessly chic in a 360 frontal lace blond hairstyle that made her glow as she posed for her photoshoot.

Shugatiti wore long acrylic nails with unique designs to match the beading in her dress.

Check out the photos below:

Shugatiti slays in a white two-piece crochet dress

Ghanaian model Shugatiti flaunted her skin as she slipped on a criss-cross crop top and form-fitting below-the-knee dress for this photoshoot.

She looked classy in a frontal lace hairstyle, mild makeup, and long eyelashes as she posed seductively for the cameras.

Check out the photos below:

Ghanaian musician Akwaboah has commented on Shugatiti's birthday photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Akwaboahmusic stated:

Maabena happy birthday @shugatiti

tracey_boakye stated:

Happy birthday, beautiful

benson__kamsi stated:

Happy birthday Shuga. Cheers to more great years .You are amazing ❤️❤️

Amglord stated:

Happy birthday, beautiful

__iam_phemzy stated:

Hbd Shuga❤️ more blessings

Briantmoody stated:

Happy Birthday

_genjutsu97 stated:

Happy Birthday ❤️❤️

abdul_fataw1 stated:

Happy birthday Titi. I wish for you More life, good and more Duna

iam_the_real_jude stated:

Happy birthday

Phyllisnyarkoh stated:

Happy birthday beautiful ❤️❤️

worlds_ti.ya stated:

Happy birthday hunnie❤️

Mharmmha stated:

Sugar ❤️

Mrmadmaskman stated:

Happy birthday enjoy your day.

Shugatiti Goes Viral As She Rocks Thigh-High Dress And Sandals To A Plush Event: "The Dress Is Ugly"

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Shugatti, who made waves on Instagram because of her daring wardrobe choices for Sammy Kuffour's baby mama's birthday.

Shugatti modelled with black sunglasses and wore a tight outfit that hugged her body. Several people have commented on Shugatti's attire for the celebrity-filled event on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh