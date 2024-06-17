United Showbiz host MzGee never ceases to amaze her fans with her gorgeous outfit selection

The eloquent and talented TV host has inspired many with her flawless makeup and elegant hairstyle

Some social media users have commented on UTV presenter MzGee's expensive sneakers

Ghanaian media personality Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah, popularly called MzGee, has made her name in history books as one of the country's most stylish media personalities.

The host of United Showbiz on UTV looked impeccable in a two-piece outfit as she invited award-winning musicians Okyeame Kwame and Telecel Ghana Music Awards New Artiste Of The Year winner King Paluta on her show.

United Showbiz host MzGee slays in beautiful outfits. Photo credit: @iammzgee.

The fashionista wore a long-sleeve shirt and tailored-to-fit pants sewn with quality black jeans fabric. The fashion designer used coloured kente fabric to design the elegant two-piece outfit.

MzGee wore a 360 frontal lace short hairstyle and round loop earrings to complete her classy look.

Watch the video below:

MzGee slays in a short-sleeve two-piece outfit

The talented media personality MzGee looked terrific in a short-sleeve shirt with black buttons and perfect-fit pants.

She wore a centre-parted blunt-cut hairstyle and flawless makeup while rocking an elegant jewellery set.

Check out the photos below:

Some social media users have commented on MzGee's elegant outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

crystal_vee_kravins stated:

This drip na agboge

Iamedemprince stated:

The perfume will finish ohhh

Efuamharme stated:

You looking guyest Mzgee. I love your heeeat tonight

_abenaboampongmaa_stated:

Host papapaaaaa

Nanaadwoamensahbritton stated:

You look lovely

r_osemensah stated:

Drip Mama❤️. As them dey think? The music says it all

Tinaocran stated:

U looking muaaaah

mzlyna30 stated:

We are watching you live ❤️. Drip on us ❤️

exhibiting_mummys_recipes stated:

èdze tugbe akpa

kingalexkingslord stated:

Waiting patiently for the pictures

akissjay_1 stated:

Allah Allah Drip On Drip keep killing them with smile and in silence @iammzgee

