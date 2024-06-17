Global site navigation

MzGee: United Showbiz Host Looks Classy In Custom-Made Two-Piece Outfit Designed With Kente
Style

MzGee: United Showbiz Host Looks Classy In Custom-Made Two-Piece Outfit Designed With Kente

by  Portia Arthur 2 min read
  • United Showbiz host MzGee never ceases to amaze her fans with her gorgeous outfit selection
  • The eloquent and talented TV host has inspired many with her flawless makeup and elegant hairstyle
  • Some social media users have commented on UTV presenter MzGee's expensive sneakers

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

Ghanaian media personality Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah, popularly called MzGee, has made her name in history books as one of the country's most stylish media personalities.

The host of United Showbiz on UTV looked impeccable in a two-piece outfit as she invited award-winning musicians Okyeame Kwame and Telecel Ghana Music Awards New Artiste Of The Year winner King Paluta on her show.

United Showbiz host MzGee
United Showbiz host MzGee slays in beautiful outfits. Photo credit: @iammzgee.
Source: Instagram

The fashionista wore a long-sleeve shirt and tailored-to-fit pants sewn with quality black jeans fabric. The fashion designer used coloured kente fabric to design the elegant two-piece outfit.

Read also

Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa rocks a long dress and no makeup to an event: "She has no fashion sense"

MzGee wore a 360 frontal lace short hairstyle and round loop earrings to complete her classy look.

PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.

Watch the video below:

MzGee slays in a short-sleeve two-piece outfit

The talented media personality MzGee looked terrific in a short-sleeve shirt with black buttons and perfect-fit pants.

She wore a centre-parted blunt-cut hairstyle and flawless makeup while rocking an elegant jewellery set.

Check out the photos below:

Some social media users have commented on MzGee's elegant outfit

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

crystal_vee_kravins stated:

This drip na agboge

Iamedemprince stated:

The perfume will finish ohhh

Efuamharme stated:

You looking guyest Mzgee. I love your heeeat tonight

_abenaboampongmaa_stated:

Host papapaaaaa

Nanaadwoamensahbritton stated:

You look lovely

r_osemensah stated:

Drip Mama❤️. As them dey think? The music says it all

Read also

Nana Ama McBrown looks ethereal in a stylish white dress with frills styled with a Chanel purse

Tinaocran stated:

U looking muaaaah

mzlyna30 stated:

We are watching you live ❤️. Drip on us ❤️

exhibiting_mummys_recipes stated:

èdze tugbe akpa

kingalexkingslord stated:

Waiting patiently for the pictures

akissjay_1 stated:

Allah Allah Drip On Drip keep killing them with smile and in silence @iammzgee

MzGee Defies All Odds As She Slays In A Black Two-Piece Outfit To Host United Showbiz

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about MzGee, who astounded her viewers by hosting her show in an all-black ensemble.

She accessorised her look with a beautiful jewellery set and designer high heels on the show.

The fashion influencer has received praise from social media fans for constantly dressing to fit her personality.

PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Portia Arthur avatar

Portia Arthur (Editor) Portia Arthur holds a BA in publishing from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (2013). She worked as a Lifestyle editor for Pulse.com.gh for 5 years. She has worked with celebrities and footballers in image consultancy and management. She is currently the fashion editor at Yen.com.gh. She can be reached via email:portia.arthur@yen.com.gh

Hot:
Online view pixel