MzGee: United Showbiz Host Looks Classy In Custom-Made Two-Piece Outfit Designed With Kente
- United Showbiz host MzGee never ceases to amaze her fans with her gorgeous outfit selection
- The eloquent and talented TV host has inspired many with her flawless makeup and elegant hairstyle
- Some social media users have commented on UTV presenter MzGee's expensive sneakers
Ghanaian media personality Gloria Akpene Nyarku-Acquah, popularly called MzGee, has made her name in history books as one of the country's most stylish media personalities.
The host of United Showbiz on UTV looked impeccable in a two-piece outfit as she invited award-winning musicians Okyeame Kwame and Telecel Ghana Music Awards New Artiste Of The Year winner King Paluta on her show.
The fashionista wore a long-sleeve shirt and tailored-to-fit pants sewn with quality black jeans fabric. The fashion designer used coloured kente fabric to design the elegant two-piece outfit.
Ghanaian TikToker Asantewaa rocks a long dress and no makeup to an event: "She has no fashion sense"
MzGee wore a 360 frontal lace short hairstyle and round loop earrings to complete her classy look.
PAY ATTENTION: All celebrity news in one place! Follow YEN's Facebook Broadcast channel and read on the go.
Watch the video below:
MzGee slays in a short-sleeve two-piece outfit
The talented media personality MzGee looked terrific in a short-sleeve shirt with black buttons and perfect-fit pants.
She wore a centre-parted blunt-cut hairstyle and flawless makeup while rocking an elegant jewellery set.
Check out the photos below:
Some social media users have commented on MzGee's elegant outfit
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:
crystal_vee_kravins stated:
This drip na agboge
Iamedemprince stated:
The perfume will finish ohhh
Efuamharme stated:
You looking guyest Mzgee. I love your heeeat tonight
_abenaboampongmaa_stated:
Host papapaaaaa
Nanaadwoamensahbritton stated:
You look lovely
r_osemensah stated:
Drip Mama❤️. As them dey think? The music says it all
Tinaocran stated:
U looking muaaaah
mzlyna30 stated:
We are watching you live ❤️. Drip on us ❤️
exhibiting_mummys_recipes stated:
èdze tugbe akpa
kingalexkingslord stated:
Waiting patiently for the pictures
akissjay_1 stated:
Allah Allah Drip On Drip keep killing them with smile and in silence @iammzgee
MzGee Defies All Odds As She Slays In A Black Two-Piece Outfit To Host United Showbiz
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about MzGee, who astounded her viewers by hosting her show in an all-black ensemble.
She accessorised her look with a beautiful jewellery set and designer high heels on the show.
The fashion influencer has received praise from social media fans for constantly dressing to fit her personality.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Portia Arthur (Editor) Portia Arthur holds a BA in publishing from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (2013). She worked as a Lifestyle editor for Pulse.com.gh for 5 years. She has worked with celebrities and footballers in image consultancy and management. She is currently the fashion editor at Yen.com.gh. She can be reached via email:portia.arthur@yen.com.gh