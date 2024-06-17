Farida Mahama recently became the subject of a vicious troll on social media after a video of her appeared online

Not taking it lying down, Farida clapped back at an Instagram user who insulted her because of the video

Many of Farida's admirers also joined her in blasting her attacker, who they described as a hurt person

Former President John Mahama's daughter, Farida Mahama, has fired back at a social media user who acted rudely toward her.

Farida joined her family for church service at the Ringway Estate Assemblies Of God Church in Accra on Father's Day, Sunday, Jun 16, 2024.

Videos from the service found their way onto social media as bloggers updated their followers online.

One of the videos shared on Instagram by Ghhyper showed Farida walking in the company of her brother, Sharaf Mahama, who is now a FIFA player agent. She seemed to have frowned her face in reaction to something, but that behaviour did not go down well with an IG user who expressed her disgust.

Commenting on the video, the user @absolutelynana, went as far as insulting the pretty-looking Farida in Twi.

"This Farida dey feel herself papa. Meanwhile ahiaa for you. Sit down. Kurasini baa," she said adding, see Farida with the frowned face and eyelashes like something."

Farida replies IG user's insult

Not long after the IG user's unwarranted attack, Farida came to reply. The usually calm teenager wondered why the person expressed so much anger at her happiness.

"Why are you so angry at my happiness? Heal," Farida said.

Netizens bash IG user criticising Fardia Mahama

The reply from Farida Mahama got many others to blast her attacker.

yyaya_gram said:

@absolutelynana so were you expecting her to feel you instead and not Herself??? Fooool

yaa_aquaruis said:

@absolutelynana it’s always the ghost accounts that spew hatred‍♀️…how do u feel typing this unprovoked

austa_03 said:

@absolutelynana why are you soo pained ? Is it her fault that your father refused to give you a better life ???you really need to heal she is just a girl and her father's last born

Mercy Asiedu endorses Mahama for 2024 elections, rallies stars to support him

Meanwhile, Kumawood actress Mercy Asiedu has endorsed former President John Mahama for the 2024 presidential elections.

According to her, Mahama cared for veterans and supported the creative arts sector by providing cars for some entertainers.

She gave the endorsement during a recent meeting between the former president and players of the creative arts sector.

